Man facing charges after police say he attacked 2 people with a bat, sent them to hospital

SALEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is facing charges after police say he attacked two people with a bat in Westmoreland County.

According to a criminal complaint, state police were called to a gas station on the 6500 block of Route 22 in Salem Township for reports of an assault on Oct. 16.

When they arrived, they found two people who were injured and needed to be taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police said an argument had broken out between the victims and Reno James Roberts, 26, of Export. They said the argument escalated to the point where Roberts punched both victims multiple times and then went to his vehicle to get an aluminum bat.

State troopers reported that Roberts hit one of the victims in the back of the head with the bat and the other in the back.

The victims reported seeing him leave in a green 1999 Toyota Corolla.

Police used the license plate to find an address for Roberts.

When they went to his house, police said they found the vehicle with an aluminum baseball bat clearly visible through the back window.

Roberts was not home at that time but he is wanted on two charges of aggravated and simple assault.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group