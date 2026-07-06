Man facing charges after tractor-trailer crash that killed Pennsylvania State Police trooper

Court records shed light on the crash last week that killed a Pennsylvania State Police trooper.

Michael Bon, 33, is charged with homicide by vehicle and involuntary manslaughter.

According to the criminal complaint, Bon was driving a tractor-trailer on Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County July 1 when he rear-ended another tractor-trailer.

Michael Bon

The second vehicle was being inspected by Trooper Michael Pahira Jr., who became pinned underneath. Both vehicles then caught fire.

Nearby construction workers pulled Pahira out, and he was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Pahira served in the state police for nearly 20 years, and the acting commissioner says he died a hero.

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