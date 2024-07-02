Local

Shots fired at group of people in downtown Pittsburgh, police say

PITTSBURGH — A male fired shots at a group of people in downtown Pittsburgh before running away on Monday evening, according to police.

Emergency crews were called to the 500 block of Liberty Avenue at 7:45 p.m.

Once on scene, witnesses told police a male, believed to be in his late teens or early 20s, fired at least two shots toward people standing outside a store before running away with a group.

Police said they obtained video of the suspect walking up and opening fire with a semi-automatic handgun.

No one was hurt. The investigation is ongoing.

