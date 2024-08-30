Man flown to hospital after shooting in Butler City

Local

BUTLER, Pa. — A man was injured after a shooting in Butler County.

Butler City Police Department said officers were called to the 400 block of East Jefferson Street at 12:02 a.m. on Friday.

A 32-year-old man from Ohio was found shot in the leg when they arrived.

He had been shot once. Police say he was not cooperative.

Butler Ambulance Service took the man to Butler Medical Hospital before he was flown to Allegheny General Hospital for further treatment.

He is currently listed in stable condition.

