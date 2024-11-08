Man found guilty of murdering woman in Rostraver road rage incident on New Year’s Day 2022

GREENSBURG, Pa. — A man was found guilty of killing a woman in a road rage incident in Rostraver on New Year’s Day 2022.

Anthony Hairston was found guilty of third-degree murder, tampering with evidence, drug-related offenses and possession of a firearm prohibited in the killing of Holly Vadella around 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2022.

Channel 11 was at the nearly week-long murder trial as witnesses took the stand and said Hairston fired two shots at another car.

Prosecutors said that Hairston was agitated when he was driving behind Vadella’s slow-moving vehicle in order to make it to Sweeney’s Café in Rostraver before the bar closed the night of New Year’s Eve.

“From the beginning, this incident was an act of senseless and unprovoked violence. I hope this verdict offers some peace to the family of Holly Vadella. I thank the jurors for their time and consideration in this case,’ Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli said.

Hairston will be sentenced in the next three months, the District Attorney’s Office said.

