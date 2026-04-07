Man found shot in the arm in Wilkinsburg

WILKINSBURG, Pa. — Allegheny County Police are investigating after a man was shot in Wilkinsburg late Monday night.

Emergency dispatchers were notified of the shooting in the 1200 block of Glenn Avenue at 11:30 p.m.

When first responders arrived on scene, they found a man who had been shot in the arm. He was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Detectives continue to investigate.

Anybody with information on the incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

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