Man found shot multiple times in McKeesport

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — A man was found shot in McKeesport Monday morning.

Allegheny County Police were notified of a shooting at Coursin Street and Fifth Avenue, where they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Police said preliminary information shows the shooting may have happened somewhere else.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

