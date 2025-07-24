Man found shot overnight in Homestead

HOMESTEAD, Pa. — A man was found shot in Homestead Wednesday night.

Allegheny County police say a call came in at 10:44 p.m. for a man who’d been shot in the 300 block of East 13th Avenue.

Emergency crews found a man in a home who’d been shot in the leg. He was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group