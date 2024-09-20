Man hit by train in South Side Slopes, police say

PITTSBURGH — A man was hit by a train in Pittsburgh’s South Side Slopes on Friday afternoon, according to police.

Crews were called to the train tracks near P.J. McArdle Roadway around 2 p.m. after police say the conductor called 911 to report a man was hit while standing on the rails.

The victim had serious injuries but was conscious when first responders arrived.

He was taken to a local hospital.

