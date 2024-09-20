Local

Man hit by train in South Side Slopes, police say

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

Man hit by train in South Side Slopes, police say

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — A man was hit by a train in Pittsburgh’s South Side Slopes on Friday afternoon, according to police.

Crews were called to the train tracks near P.J. McArdle Roadway around 2 p.m. after police say the conductor called 911 to report a man was hit while standing on the rails.

The victim had serious injuries but was conscious when first responders arrived.

He was taken to a local hospital.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Bomb, shooting threats made against Pine-Richland High, Middle schools deemed swatting, police say
  • Trump assassination attempt: Secret Service blames communication failures at Pa. rally
  • Man shot, killed inside Ellwood City Forge; suspect in custody
  • VIDEO: How Millvale used devastation from Hurricane Ivan 20 years ago to come back stronger, more tightknit
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0

    Most Read