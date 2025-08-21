Man hit, killed by tractor-trailer in Coraopolis

CORAOPOLIS, Pa. — A man is dead after being hit by a tractor-trailer in Coraopolis.

A 911 dispatcher confirmed to Channel 11 that police, fire and medics were called to 5th Avenue and Main Street at 3;10 p.m.

The borough manager confirmed to Channel 11 that first responders were on scene for a crash involving a pedestrian, then later said the male pedestrian was killed.

This is a developing story that will be updated as Channel 11 learns more.

