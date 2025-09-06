Man hospitalized with multiple broken bones after being hit by vehicle while working in culvert

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is in the hospital with several broken bones after Pennsylvania State Police say he was hit by a car while working in Mercer County.

In a report, troopers say the crash happened just before midnight Friday on North Liberty Road in Liberty Township.

Troopers determined a vehicle driven by Triston Galarza, 27, of Slippery Rock, veered off the road, hitting a 67-year-old man working in a culvert.

According to state police, the victim has a broken leg, multiple broken ribs and multiple skull fractures. He was airlifted to a hospital in Ohio.

Investigators determined Galarza was driving on a suspended license and was showing signs of impairment. Charges against him are pending.

