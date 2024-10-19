Man identified in deadly McKnight Road pedestrian accident

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Allegheny County Medical Examiner has released the name of the man who was hit and killed on McKnight Road.

William D. McClendon, 61, was attempting to cross the road near the Inn Town Suites when a car struck and killed him.

The incident caused the southbound lanes of McKnight Road to be closed between Babcock Blvd and Ivory Avenue. The northbound lanes were restricted to one lane of traffic from West View Avenue.

The car that hit McClendon was still on scene when our crews arrived.

