Local

Man injured, 3 firefighters hospitalized after fire in Carrick

By WPXI.com News Staff

Man injured, 3 firefighters hospitalized after fire in Carrick Multiple people were injured after a fire at a building in Carrick. (Pittsburgh Public Safety/Pittsburgh Public Safety)

By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — Multiple people were injured after a fire at a building in Carrick.

Pittsburgh firefighters were called to the 2500 block of Brownsville Road at 7:07 p.m. on Sunday.

When firefighters arrived they said they were met with hoarding conditions which made the flames hard to fight. The fire was raised to 2 alarms.

A man was found in one of the second-floor apartments. He was rescued and taken to a local hospital.

Three firefighters were also taken to a hospital to be treated for heat exhaustion.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • President Joe Biden drops out of 2024 Presidential race, endorses Kamala Harris
  • Political leaders, including Trump, react to President Biden’s decision to end 2024 campaign
  • 3 people dead, 1 person hurt in overnight Lawrence County crash
  • VIDEO: Woman in wheelchair hit by City of Pittsburgh garbage truck
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read