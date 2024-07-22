Man injured, 3 firefighters hospitalized after fire in Carrick

PITTSBURGH — Multiple people were injured after a fire at a building in Carrick.

Pittsburgh firefighters were called to the 2500 block of Brownsville Road at 7:07 p.m. on Sunday.

When firefighters arrived they said they were met with hoarding conditions which made the flames hard to fight. The fire was raised to 2 alarms.

A man was found in one of the second-floor apartments. He was rescued and taken to a local hospital.

Three firefighters were also taken to a hospital to be treated for heat exhaustion.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

