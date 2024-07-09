Man injured after being ejected during rollover crash in Butler County

MUDDY CREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was seriously injured after he was ejected from his car during a rollover crash in Butler County in early July.

Pennsylvania State Police in Butler County said the crash happened on I-79 in Muddy Creek Township just before 8 p.m. on July 1.

A Jeep Renegade was trying to pass a Cadillac SRX and merged into the right lane to get off at the Porterville exit, state police said.

The driver of the Jeep did not see the Cadillac in the right lane as he began to merge, which forced the other driver to avoid hitting them.

The other driver lost control of the car and rotated clockwise across the exit off-ramp. The car hit an embankment, began rotating the other way and then rolled several times along the embankment, state police said.

The driver was ejected as the Cadillac was rolling. He was flown from the scene to UPMC Presbyterian with a suspected serious injury.

The Jeep was not damaged in the crash. All occupants, including a 4-year-old, were not injured.

