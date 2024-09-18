Man injured after electric unicycle collides with car in Brookline

PITTSBURGH — A two-vehicle accident shut down Pioneer Avenue Wednesday morning after officials said an electric unicycle collided with a car, leaving one man hurt and a potentially dangerous situation.

The unicycle’s lithium-ion battery was the reason city hazmat crews were called to the scene around 6:30 a.m. It happened just outside of Brookline Elementary School.

Brookline neighbors told Channel 11 they looked outside, saw flames and described hearing several small explosions. Hazmat officials said anytime they have a situation with a damaged lithium-ion battery, they utilize a process called overpacking, which includes putting the battery in a substance that renders it safe.

The unicyclist was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Hazmat officials said they had to wait for an environmental contractor to arrive to safely dispose of the battery.

