Man killed, another man injured in East Hills shooting

PITTSBURGH — A man was killed, and another man was hurt in an early morning shooting in a Pittsburgh neighborhood.

Pittsburgh police say officers responded to the 8000 block of Bennett Street in East Hills around 4:30 a.m. after receiving three separate ShotSpotter alerts totaling 28 rounds.

Arriving officers found a man shot twice in the head.

He was taken to a hospital in critical condition, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say around 4:45, another man walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound. He is stable, and police believe he was hurt in the shooting on Bennett Street.

Police say multiple shell casings were recovered, and investigators are working to review all available video footage. The investigation is ongoing.

