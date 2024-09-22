Man killed in head-on crash in Fayette County

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Washington County man died in a head-on crash in Fayette County on Saturday.

A crash report from Pennsylvania State Police in Belle Vernon says the crash happened on Brownsville Road before 11 p.m. in Jefferson Township when a truck crossed the center line and hit a sedan head-on.

The driver of the sedan, identified as Quinte Brown, 26, of Donora, died on scene.

The driver of the truck was taken to a hospital to be evaluated for injuries. His current condition is not known.

PSP suspects alcohol was involved, according to the crash report.

