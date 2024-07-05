Local

Man killed in McKeesport shooting

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com
MCKEESPORT, Pa. — A man died after he was shot in McKeesport Friday.

Allegheny County 911 said police were called to the 3000 block of Garbett Street at around 2 p.m.

Emergency crews found a man who had been shot inside of a house.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are initiating the investigation.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

