Man killed in Slippery Rock Township crash

SLIPPERY ROCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was killed in a crash in Slippery Rock Township on Friday afternoon.

According to Pennsylvania State Police in Butler County, the two-vehicle crash happened around 5:15 p.m. on Harmony Road near Franklin Road.

Police say a northbound Hyundai Tucson was being driven too fast for the road conditions and failed to stay in its lane. The vehicle crossed the center lane and hit the front of a southbound Toyota Tundra.

Police say the driver of the Hyundai was seriously hurt in the crash, while a passenger in the same vehicle was killed. Police identify the person killed as Charles Raisor, 71.

The occupants of the Toyota sustained minor injuries in the crash.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group