Man killed in West Mifflin crash identified

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — A man who was killed in a crash over the weekend in West Mifflin has been identified.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office on Tuesday identified the victim as Dion Lee Morgan, 43, of McKeesport.

The crash happened on Kennywood Boulevard between Glenn Street and E Mifflin Street after 4 a.m. on Sunday, according to police.

A Channel 11 crew on scene saw a vehicle with severe damage to the driver’s side.

A section of Kennywood Boulevard was closed for around three hours while first responders were on scene.

