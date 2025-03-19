Man seen last with missing Pitt student no longer under supervision

PUNTA CANA, Dominican Republic — The man last seen with missing Pitt student Sudiksha Konanki is no longer under police supervision in the Dominican Republic.

Per NBC News, a judge issued this ruling on Tuesday evening, a day after Joshua Riibe’s attorney officially requested his release.

Riibe previously said he’s been confined to a hotel room and not allowed to leave without supervision since Konanki disappeared before dawn on March 6 in Punta Cana.

According to the transcript of an interview with prosecutors, reported by Dominican media as well as NBC and Telemundo, Riibe told police he was drinking with Konanki on the beach and they were kissing in waist-deep water when they were pulled out to sea by a strong tide. Riibe said he was a former lifeguard and swam her into shore.

He told investigators he vomited upon reaching the beach and that Konanki said she was going to fetch her things. When he looked up, she was gone. He said he was later surprised to hear of her disappearance.

The ruling also comes on the same day that Konanki’s family asked police in the Dominican Republic to declare her dead, after authorities told them they believe she drowned. Her body has not been found.

The judge was only able to rule on Riibe’s ability to move freely, not the matter of his passport. Riibe’s attorneys previously told NBC News that his passport was confiscated as part of the investigation. As of Tuesday, NBC reports it’s unclear where Riibe’s passport is.

The judge scheduled another meeting in his courtroom on March 28.

Riibe has not been charged with a crime nor been named a suspect in the investigation. His attorneys say he’s fully cooperated with police.

