‘Who’s paying?’: Man left cleaning up mess after home caught in crossfire of Hill District shooting

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are still trying to figure out who shot two men outside a Webster Avenue bar in the Hill District early Wednesday morning.

One of those men died. He’s been identified as Derrick Eggleton.

A nearby homeowner is still cleaning up a big mess after his home was caught in the crossfire.

The sign outside Lenny Stevenson’s home reads “Who’s paying.”

“My window’s blown out. Who’s going to pay for it? I’m not,” Stevenson told Channel 11 on Friday.

Stevenson is frustrated at the thought of having to replace his massive front window after four bullets came flying through it just after midnight Wednesday morning.

“The width of that window is 133 and a quarter. The length of it is six feet, double pane glass. Okay so, who’s going to pay for it? It’s not a cheap piece of glass,” Stevenson explained.

He was in bed at the time of the shooting.

“I hit the floor in my bedroom, I roll off and on the floor and hear bullets whizzing through the house,” Stevenson recalled. “After that, I get up, I look around, I go outside, I was like, ‘Wow, my window’s shattered.’”

Investigators found more than 15 bullet shell casings along Webster Avenue and beyond.

Stevenson found two in his house.

He accidentally vacuumed one while cleaning up.

“I found this bullet right in the sweeper. The brushes wouldn’t spin. I took it off, the bullet shell fell out,” Stevenson said. “The other bullet that went through this wall is down in the wall.”

Pittsburgh Police say the gun violence began after an argument over a parking spot outside a bar and laundromat on Webster Avenue, just one street over from Stevenson’s home.

Neighbor Dbra Marshall blames that bar for a lot of violence in the area.

“Every violent thing that happened up here, it stemmed from the bar on the corner. They get to arguing and fussing and continue to bring it onto this neighborhood,” Marshall said.

She just wants the violence to stop.

“It’s just scary. When it’s this close to home and you look out your window and you see a body on the ground,” Marshall said.

Channel 11 reached out to the District Attorney’s office to see if he has considered shutting down the bar, but has not heard back.

