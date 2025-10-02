Man lit ATM on fire in Ross Township to make ‘statement’ against federal government, police say

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man who police say doused an ATM in gasoline before lighting it on fire in Ross Township has turned himself in.

Early Wednesday morning, police said a man approached the ATM at Chase Bank near the intersection of McKnight Road and Sibert Road with a gas can. He then doused the ATM with gasoline and lit it on fire before fleeing the area.

Keith Coyne, Jr., 46, showed up at the police station later that evening to surrender, and told officers he did it because he wanted to make a ”statement" against the federal government, according to a criminal complaint.

Coyne told officers he chose the specific bank only because it was within close walking distance to his home and he knew the fire department was nearby, according to police. He added that he chose a free-standing ATM because it wasn’t connected to the building and he didn’t wish to harm anyone.

Coyne is facing charges including arson and criminal mischief.

