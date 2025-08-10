Man pleads guilty to shooting, killing a woman, his uncle in New Castle

NEW CASTLE, Pa. — A man has pleaded guilty to shooting and killing his uncle and a woman in Lawrence County.

According to court documents, Corbin Blake Partin, 36, pleaded guilty to two counts of third-degree murder.

Police said Partin shot his uncle, Albert C. Rotz, 72, and Rotz’s long-time girlfriend, Rebecca Frank, 66, at a house on the 700 block of Arlington Avenue in New Castle on July 13, 2024. Rotz died at the scene and Frank later died at a hospital.

Multiple people attending a pool party near the house reported hearing shots fired after an argument. Among those witnesses was a woman related to the victims who told police that Frank told her, “Corbin shot us.”

A separate witness reported seeing Partin walking out of the house and leaving the scene in his vehicle after the shooting.

Police said they found a percussion cap consistent with the firing of a black powder or cap and ball weapon at the scene of the crime.

Partin was arrested at his parents’ house, where he was staying, on the 1000 block of Beckford Street on the same day. Two boxes of black powder and cap and ball weapons were found at the Beckford Street house. Police said the contents inside one of those boxes were unaccounted for.

Partin will spend 35 to 70 years in prison.

