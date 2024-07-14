Man, woman dead after shooting in New Castle, suspect in custody

NEW CASTLE, Pa. — A man is facing charges after a man and woman were killed in New Castle.

Lawrence County dispatchers say emergency crews were called to the 700 block of Arlington Avenue at around 5:43 p.m. on Saturday.

Court documents say that police found a Rebecca Frank at the rear porch of a house in that location. She had been shot and was taken to a hospital where she later died.

They also found Albert Rotz dead on the living room floor inside, police say. He had also been shot.

Witnesses who were at a party at a nearby house said Corbin Blake Partin, 43, was the shooter.

Police say they went to Beckford Street where Partin was staying with his parents. They said on Arlington Avenue they found a percussion cap with a black powder on it. They found the boxes for two of these at the address on Beckford Street and said that one of the two was not in the box.

Multiple witnesses provided statements that indicated that Partin was the shooter.

He faces two charges of criminal homicide and is being held at the Lawrence County Jail without bond.

