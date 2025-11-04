Man pleads guilty to vandalizing police station, damaging cruiser in Washington County

MCDONALD, Pa. — A man pleaded guilty to vandalizing a police station and damaging a cruiser in Washington County.

On Monday, the McDonald Police Department said Jacob Tigner, of McDonald, pleaded guilty to the crimes before Common Pleas Judge Valarie Constanza.

He will go to jail for no less than 9 months and no more than 18 months and then be on probation for two years.

He was arrested in Iowa in August.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Man accused of smashing McDonald police cruiser window arrested in Iowa

Police said he used a baseball bat to smash the window and doors of the station and the window of a police cruiser in April.

Tigner also pleaded guilty to a slew of other charges filed for separate incidents in McDonald and Mount Pleasant Township, including: simple assault, drug charges, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, terroristic threats and resisting arrest.

