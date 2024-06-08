Armed man robs fast-food restaurant near Pitt’s campus overnight, police say

PITTSBURGH — An investigation is underway after police say a business near Pitt’s campus was robbed overnight.

University of Pittsburgh Police and Pittsburgh Police are investigating a robbery just after 12:45 a.m. Sunday at Layne’s Chicken Fingers on Forbes Avenue.

Police say a man entered the restaurant with a gun, demanded cash from a manager, then left the area.

The suspect was described as tall and was seen wearing a light red/pink hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black shoes with white soles, eyeglasses, gloves, and a tattered black face mask. In addition to having a gun, police say he was wearing a bulletproof vest.

Anyone with information on the incident can contact the University of Pittsburgh Police by calling 412-624-2121 and referencing report number 24-01756 or Pittsburgh Police by calling 412-422-6520 and referencing report number 24-079732.

