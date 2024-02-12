Man sentenced for killing his wife at Lower Burrell storage facility

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — A man convicted for killing his wife at a storage facility in Lower Burrell in 2022 has been sentenced.

Alfred Steele was sentenced to life in prison for the death of his wife, Kelly Steele, during a hearing Monday morning. He’s also not to have contact with family members, direct or indirect, including his children, at the family’s request.

Steele was found guilty of first-degree murder in November.

He shot his wife in the back of the head when they met at the storage facility. After the shooting, Steele turned himself in to state police and confessed to the crime.

