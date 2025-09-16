Man sentenced to less than 1 week in jail for role in deadly North Versailles crash

NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. — A man has been sentenced to less than a week in jail and probation for his role in a deadly crash in North Versailles.

Aaron Jovan Butler, 21, was accused of crashing into another car on Crooked Run Road in North Versailles in April.

Tammy Chonko died from her injuries in that crash.

Butler was charged with homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter, reckless driving, careless driving, some DUI charges and multiple traffic violations.

On Sept. 10, he took a plea deal. Court documents show he pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, reckless driving, careless driving, and exceeding the speed limit by 50 m.p.h.

The homicide by vehicle charge was dropped.

He was sentenced to serve six days in prison, 18 months of probation, pay a $1,000 fine and perform 50 hours of community service.

Butler turned himself in to the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office in October.

