Man sentenced to life in prison for killing 83-year-old man in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. — A man has been sentenced to life in prison for killing an 83-year-old man in Fayette County

The Fayette County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday that Norman Pennington, 67, had been convicted of first-degree murder in the killing of Anthony DiCenzo in April 2024 in German Township.

Pennington was immediately handed a life sentence without the possibility of parole, officials say.

“We appreciate the outstanding work of the numerous (state police) troopers and other law enforcement personnel who participated in bringing justice to Tony’s family today,” officials say.

Pennington was arrested days after DiCenzo, formerly of Brownsville, was found shot to death inside his car, several hours after he was reported missing. He was on his way to look at real estate properties.

Upon the arrest, investigators said Pennington and DiCenzo were longtime friends and were looking to do a business deal and buy a bar together.

“The victim was upset about $30,000 he gave to Mr. Pennington to purchase a property for which Mr. Pennington never acted upon,” Fayette County DA Mike Aubele said at the time. “Mr. Pennington essentially admitting he was swindling Mr. DiCenzo out of the money and he was confronting him about that money.”

Police said Pennington confessed, but said he did it out of self-defense. Aubele said there was no evidence of a struggle at the scene.

