Man sentenced to nearly 2 years in prison for New Kensington gun store burglary

One of two men charged with smashing their way into a local gun store and stealing firearms inside is going to prison.

Michael Guin, 27, on Tuesday, was sentenced to 20 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release for his conviction of federal firearm charges.

Guin and another man, Steyn Sarduy, confessed to using a stolen truck to crash through the front of RC Firearms in New Kensington just over a year ago. Twenty-four guns were stolen.

As a convicted felon before this theft, Guin is prohibited from possessing a firearm.

