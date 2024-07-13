Man shot in back while inside vehicle in Pittsburgh’s Garfield neighborhood, police say

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are investigating after a man was shot in the city’s Garfield neighborhood late Friday night.

A police spokesperson says officers responded to the 300 block of North Fairmount Street around 10:40 p.m. for reports of shots heard.

On scene, officers found shell casings and were told a man had been shot while inside a vehicle and had left to seek treatment at the nearest hospital.

The spokesperson says officers went to the hospital and found the victim, who had been shot in the back. He’s in stable condition.

The man’s car was towed for processing.

No arrests have been made, and the spokesperson says the investigation is ongoing.

