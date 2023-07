PITTSBURGH — A man was shot in Beltzhoover on Friday night, according to Pittsburgh police.

Police said a man arrived at a hospital and said he was shot near Taft Avenue in Beltzhoover.

The man was shot in the back.

Police said the victim told them someone shot him and then drove away.

The investigation is ongoing.

