Pittsburgh Public Schools teacher accused of sexually assaulting student appears in court

By WPXI.com News Staff

WPXI - James Ziegler WPXI - James Ziegler

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh Public Schools teacher accused of sexually assaulting a student appeared in court on Friday.

RELATED >>> Pittsburgh Public Schools teacher accused of sexually assaulting student

James Ziegler, 41, is a teacher at Pittsburgh’s Faison K-5. He allegedly forced a 10-year-old student to perform sex acts during lunch detentions.

On 11 News at 6 p.m., the disturbing details the alleged victim recounted on the witness stand.

