Man shot by law enforcement serving arrest warrant in East Vandergrift dies

EAST VANDERGRIFT, Pa. — A man who was shot by law enforcement when U.S. Marshals were attempting to serve an arrest warrant at a home in Westmoreland County has died.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office said Lyle J. Cessna, 52, died at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital on Monday.

On Feb. 14, shots broke out in the 200 block of McKinley Avenue in East Vandergrift around 7 a.m. State police said members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force were serving a felony arrest warrant at a home.

Cessna was shot and flown to a hospital, where he died.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

