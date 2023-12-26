Man shot by police after threatening patrons, shooting into Monongahela bar

MONONGAHELA, Pa. — A man is facing charges after police say he fired shots into a bar in Monongahela early Saturday morning.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, Jonathan Toth was at Main Street Tavern at around 12:30 a.m. when he and his wife got into an argument with other bar patrons.

Channel 11′s Andrew Havranek is at the scene and will bring you the latest on this breaking story starting on Channel 11 News at 4 p.m.

Toth threatened the other patrons and he and his wife left, saying he was going to get a knife and “gut everybody.” He returned with a .22 caliber rifle a short time later, shot once into the rear window of a 2023 Dodge Ram and then shot four times into the occupied bar through the rear door.

State police said the shots hit the walls inside the bar while around eight people were inside.

NEW DETAILS: State Police say Monongahela Police shot a man who had threatened bar patrons at Main Street Tavern and allegedly fired shots into the back of the bar and into a truck early Saturday morning



DETAILS: @WPXI https://t.co/wM8ss9SgJs pic.twitter.com/trKvTPzz4p — Andrew Havranek 📺 (@Andrew_Havranek) December 26, 2023

According to state police, Toth got into his car and started to leave when a Monongahela police officer approached on foot. The officer gave Toth multiple verbal commands which were ignored.

The officer fired one round at Toth, which hit him on the right side of his body, state police said.

Toth fled the scene, which caused a short vehicle pursuit with police. He eventually stopped on state Route 136 in Forward Township, where he was removed from his car and provided medical care, state police said.

Toth is still in the hospital, according to the state police.

Toth is facing dozens of charges, including multiple counts of criminal attempted homicide, recklessly endangering another person, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm and discharge of a weapon into an occupied structure.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group