Man shot in abdomen in Pittsburgh’s Brookline neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — A man was taken to the hospital after a broad daylight shooting in Pittsburgh.

Allegheny County 911 dispatchers tell Channel 11 that police, fire and EMS were called to the 800 block of Brookline Boulevard around 4:20 p.m. Monday.

Police say a man was shot twice in the abdomen. Medics took him to an area hospital, where he’s in stable condition.

Violent Crime Unit detectives are investigating.

A Channel 11 crew is on scene working to learn more. Check back for updates.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group