Man shot in East Liberty

PITTSBURGH — A man was shot in East Liberty on Saturday.

Allegheny County dispatchers said emergency crews were called to the 6200 block of Penn Avenue, near the Target, at around 6:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh Police said officers found a man standing on a nearby sidewalk with a gunshot wound in his upper leg.

He was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Witnesses told officers he was shot by another man in the 6100 block of Penn Avenue after a confrontation took place.

The shooter fled the scene before police arrived.

Officers found shell casings at the scene and are working to learn more.

