Man shot in Pittsburgh’s East Allegheny neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — A man was shot in Pittsburgh’s North Side Sunday afternoon.

Pittsburgh police said officers were called to Nash Street and Virgin Way in East Allegheny at around 4:30 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

Responding officers found a man who had been shot once in the leg. He was conscious, alert and speaking with police and medics.

The man was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Police said the victim was not forthcoming with information for police.

The investigation is ongoing.

