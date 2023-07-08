Local

Man shot with arrow in California-Kirkbride

By WPXI.com News Staff

Man shot with arrow in California-Kirkbride File image of Pittsburgh Police Department vehicles

By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — A man was taken to the hospital after he was hit with an arrow in Pittsburgh’s California-Kirkbride neighborhood late Friday night.

According to Pittsburgh police, emergency crews were called to the 800 block of Brightridge Street at 11:45 p.m.

Once on scene, first responders found a man behind a privacy fence with an arrow in his right side.

The man lost consciousness. He was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • 2 teens charged in connection to break-in, attempted carjacking in Monroeville
  • Man killed in Derry Township crash
  • Former Pittsburgh Public Schools teacher accused of sexually assaulting student appears in court
  • VIDEO: 2 teens charged in connection to break-in, attempted carjacking in Monroeville
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read