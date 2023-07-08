Man shot with arrow in California-Kirkbride

PITTSBURGH — A man was taken to the hospital after he was hit with an arrow in Pittsburgh’s California-Kirkbride neighborhood late Friday night.

According to Pittsburgh police, emergency crews were called to the 800 block of Brightridge Street at 11:45 p.m.

Once on scene, first responders found a man behind a privacy fence with an arrow in his right side.

The man lost consciousness. He was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

