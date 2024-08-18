Man stabbed in Charleroi; suspect in custody

CHARLEROI, Pa. — A man was stabbed in Charleroi Sunday.

Washington County dispatchers said emergency crews were called to the 500 block of Washington Avenue at 7:05 p.m.

First responders found a man who had been stabbed in the back.

The victim was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital, dispatchers said. There’s currently no word on his condition.

Dispatchers also said that the suspect was taken into custody.

