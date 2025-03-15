Man stabbed in neck in Clairton hospitalized in critical condition

CLAIRTON, Pa. — A man is in critical condition after being stabbed Friday night in Clairton.

The Allegheny County Police Department says the incident happened around 10 p.m. in the 2400 block of Lincoln Avenue, and first responders found a man stabbed in the neck.

He was taken to an area hospital and is in critical condition.

Another man was taken into custody, but the department says detectives are still investigating.

Anyone with information about the stabbing should call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

