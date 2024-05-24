Man stabbed outside Homewood apartment building

PITTSBURGH — A man was stabbed in Homewood Friday afternoon.
Pittsburgh police said officers were called to Frankstown Avenue for reports of a stabbing outside of an apartment building just before 3:30 p.m.
Officers found a man who had been stabbed in the upper abdomen. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
The investigation is ongoing.
