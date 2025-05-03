Man stabbed, woman arrested in Pittsburgh’s Mexican War Streets

PITTSBURGH — A man was stabbed in Pittsburgh’s Mexican War Streets.
Pittsburgh Police said they were called to the 1500 block of Garfield Avenue at 1:30 a.m. on Saturday for a reported aggravated assault.
They found a man who had been stabbed in his hand when they arrived.
He was taken to a hospital in stable condition.
A woman was arrested and taken to the Allegheny County Jail.
