Man stabbed, woman arrested in Pittsburgh’s Mexican War Streets

PITTSBURGH — A man was stabbed in Pittsburgh’s Mexican War Streets.

Pittsburgh Police said they were called to the 1500 block of Garfield Avenue at 1:30 a.m. on Saturday for a reported aggravated assault.

They found a man who had been stabbed in his hand when they arrived.

He was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

A woman was arrested and taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

