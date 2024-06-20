Man stopped for trying to bring grenade onto flight at Pittsburgh International Airport

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was stopped at Pittsburgh International Airport for trying to bring a grenade onto his flight.

Transportation Security Administration spokesperson Lisa Farbstein said while most people plan on having a blast on their trip, the passenger wasn’t thinking along those lines.

The grenade was inert. However, inert and live grenades are not allowed on planes, TSA said.

Most people plan on having a blast on their trip, but this guy wasn't thinking along those lines when @TSA officers intercepted this grenade at the @PITairport checkpoint yesterday. Fortunately it was inert, however grenades, live or inert are not allowed on planes. pic.twitter.com/nyee6mmONH — Lisa Farbstein, TSA Spokesperson (@TSA_Northeast) June 20, 2024

