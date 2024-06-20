Local

Man stopped for trying to bring grenade onto flight at Pittsburgh International Airport

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was stopped at Pittsburgh International Airport for trying to bring a grenade onto his flight.

Transportation Security Administration spokesperson Lisa Farbstein said while most people plan on having a blast on their trip, the passenger wasn’t thinking along those lines.

The grenade was inert. However, inert and live grenades are not allowed on planes, TSA said.

