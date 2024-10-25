Man suspected of robbing Washington County gas station charged with 5 other armed robberies

WASHINGTON, Pa. — State Police say a man who is already accused of robbing a gas station in North Strabane could be responsible for multiple other armed robberies.

The North Strabane Township Police Department said Adam Jeremy Logan robbed the Coen on Church Hill Houston Road on Oct. 20 and issued an arrest warrant for him earlier this week.

On Friday, Pennsylvania State Police said they believe that armed robbery was one of six he committed in a 3-week span.

The robberies were committed in Washington City, North Franklin Township, Chartiers Township and North Strabane Township.

Logan has brown hair and eyes, weighs around 160 pounds and is 5 feet 11 inches. He is 37 years old.

He was last seen in Washington.

While police are looking for him, they warn the public not to approach him because he may be armed and is considered dangerous.

Anyone with information on where he might be is asked to call PSP Washington at 724-223-5200 or to contact PSP Tips Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online.

Information that leads to an arrest could result in a cash reward.

