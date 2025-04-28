Man suspected of stealing multiple cars in Pittsburgh arrested

A man already facing charges on accusations that he stole multiple cars was arrested again for the same crime.

Pittsburgh Police says Auto Squad detectives arrested Richard “Ricardo,” Raspanti, 21, on several warrants for vehicle theft.

Detectives say Raspanti stole seven Kia or Hyundai vehicles in Pittsburgh over an 8-month period starting in September.

This isn’t Raspanti’s first arrest for the crime. Allegheny County Police, Munhall PD and University of Pittsburgh Police have all arrested Raspanti for stealing or trying to steal vehicles.

Channel 11 reported on Raspanti’s early April arrest, after investigators say he stole eight cars from Oakland over the span of a weekend.

Raspanti is being held at the Allegheny County without bail while waiting for a preliminary hearing.

