Man walks into hospital with graze wound to head; police investigate shots fired call in Spring Hill

PITTSBURGH — A man is recovering in a hospital after his head was grazed by a bullet in Pittsburgh.

Police said the man arrived at a local hospital with the injury at around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The bullet grazed the left side of his head and he is currently in stable condition.

Not long after he arrived, police said they received information about shots being fired and a fight that happened at a house on Rhine Street in Spring Hill.

Officers found a second man there who had head lacerations. He refused to be taken to a hospital.

Police are still investigating.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group