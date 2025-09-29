Man wanted in connection with deadly Stowe Township shooting arrested in Maryland

STOWE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting that happened in Stowe Township was arrested in Maryland.

The Allegheny County Police Department said Dachary Sampson, 32, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Bladensburg, Maryland, on Monday.

Police say he shot and killed James Nelson Jr., 42, of McKees Rocks on the 400 block of Pleasant Ridge Road in Stowe Township on Aug. 12, 2024.

Nelson has been on the run since charges were filed against him in November.

Sampson faces charges of criminal homicide, terroristic threats and simple assault.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

