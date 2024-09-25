Man wanted in Maryland for allegedly shooting woman, setting house on fire arrested in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A man wanted in Maryland for allegedly shooting and killing a woman and then setting her house on fire was arrested in Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

Nikolas Patrick James, 46, allegedly shot and killed a woman in Kitzmiller, Maryland early Tuesday morning.

A BOLO was issued for James by the Garrett County Sheriff’s Office.

He was found in the Banksville area of Pittsburgh, in the 1100 block of Banksville Road, where he was arrested.

James is being held in Pittsburgh and will be extradited back to Maryland.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group