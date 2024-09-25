Local

Man wanted in Maryland for allegedly shooting woman, setting house on fire arrested in Pittsburgh

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com
PITTSBURGH — A man wanted in Maryland for allegedly shooting and killing a woman and then setting her house on fire was arrested in Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

Nikolas Patrick James, 46, allegedly shot and killed a woman in Kitzmiller, Maryland early Tuesday morning.

A BOLO was issued for James by the Garrett County Sheriff’s Office.

He was found in the Banksville area of Pittsburgh, in the 1100 block of Banksville Road, where he was arrested.

James is being held in Pittsburgh and will be extradited back to Maryland.

